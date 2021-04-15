Ex-Myanmar ambassador pleads for UK Government help over eviction

The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has pleaded with the British Government for help as he faced eviction from his London residence.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he “needed to be careful” following the seizure of the embassy by a military attache, which had come “without warning”.

The former diplomat had called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s elected leader, who was detained after the military seized power in a coup on February 1.

The coup has led to weeks of protest and a retaliation from the regime, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Mr Minn was forced to spend a night in his car last week after junta loyalists barred him from the embassy in Mayfair, central London. He told The Guardian his former staff delivered a letter ordering him to move out by Thursday.

Former Myanmar ambassador (PA Wire)

But speaking to reporters from behind the padlocked gates of his residence in Hampstead, north-west London, on Thursday, Mr Minn said he would not be leaving the property yet.

“I’m not going to go today,” he said.

“Today is the last day, I need to stay here.”

Asked what he would do over the next few days, Mr Minn replied: “Who can tell? The last time they seized the embassy without warning, so I need to be careful.”

Addressing the UK Government directly, he said: “Help me, help me, help me,” adding that he would give a more detailed response on Friday.

Mr Minn previously said that some of his friends and relatives have been forced into hiding for fear of reprisals.

The UK has made an offer of safe haven to the former ambassador, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the “bullying” Myanmar regime for its response.