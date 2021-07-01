Ex-soldier selling rare medal awarded for bravery to raise money for family home

A former soldier is raising money to buy a family home by selling a bravery medal he won for storming an enemy gun position in Iraq.

Shaun Garry Jardine, 39, served as a corporal in the King’s Own Scottish Borderers and later the Royal Regiment of Scotland rising to the rank of warrant officer class 2.

On August 9 2003, while serving as part of a Quick Reaction Force in Maysan Province during the Iraq War, his team found themselves under attack from two positions near a security base.

Facing heavy machine-gun fire, the then-21-year-old ordered his team to provide covering fire and then assaulted the enemy positions in succession, allowing his men to move forward and forcing the enemy to withdraw.

medals

Mr Jardine, who is from Dumfries, was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC) for his actions – a medal second only to the Victoria Cross in honouring combat gallantry.

He was praised for his quick-thinking, courage and inspirational leadership.

Auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb, which will sell the medal on July 21, said it is the only CGC to have been awarded to a Scottish regiment and it is expected to fetch £120,000-£140,000.

Mr Jardine, who has recently left the Army having joined aged 16, said he is selling the CGC along with six other medals as he would like to buy a house for his family.

Describing his actions in Iraq, he said: “I started running across the bridge and they had seen me immediately. They were lying down, prone position, and firing at me as I ran; I saw their fingers on the triggers, then the muzzle flashes and then I could hear the rounds zipping past.

Shaun Garry Jardine

“I remember thinking, why are they not hitting me? I got to within 15 or 20 metres of them and just thought, I’m going no further here.”

The soldier killed two of his attackers before calling his team forward and attacking a third enemy position.

Christopher Mellor-Hill, head of client liaison at Dix Noonan Webb, said to date only 60 CGCs have been awarded, of which 15 were for the Iraq War.

“The award to Jardine is unique to the King’s Own Scottish Borderers and is the only CGC to have been awarded to any Scottish regiment,” he added.

The medals are being auctioned alongside a print of David Rowland’s painting of the recipient winning his CGC and a file containing 15 letters of congratulation.