10 March 2024

Experts work to free 70ft sperm whale stranded on sandbar

By The Newsroom
10 March 2024

Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice police department said in a Facebook post that the 70-foot whale is still alive.

It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards from Service Club Park.

A perimeter has been set up to allow authorities to assess the whale’s condition.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Venice is about 75 miles south of Tampa.

