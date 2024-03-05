Explosive fire at site in US housing vaping supplies sends debris a mile away

A fire that destroyed a building which housed suppliers for the vaping industry caused multiple explosions that killed one person and injured a firefighter as the blasts rocked the US city of Detroit, sending gas canisters and debris shooting into the air, authorities said.

The debris fell as far as a mile away, the Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook.

As the fire and explosions raged, authorities urged people in the area to stay inside after the explosions began at about 8.50pm on Monday. Officials said the fire was contained by late Monday.

Joleen Vultaggio said she heard Monday night’s explosions from eight miles away at her home in Sterling Heights.

“It just freaked me out because it wasn’t like one boom, it was continuous and it was very intense,” she told The Detroit News.

Clinton Township fire chief Tim Duncan said on Tuesday morning that the gutted building housed a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo which had more than 100,000 vape pens stored on-site.

He said a truckload of butane canisters had arrived within the past week at the building and more than half of that stock was still on site when the fire began.

A 19-year-old man died after being struck a quarter of a mile away by one of the canisters, he said, calling his death “very unfortunate”. Mr Duncan said it is believed the man was “just observing” the fire when he was struck.

“The person was essentially about a quarter of a mile down the road here and did suffer injury from one of these flying canisters,” Mr Duncan said at a news briefing.

A firefighter was also injured when one of the canisters struck the windshield of a fire vehicle. The firefighter was believed to have been struck by glass and was treated and released from a hospital, Mr Duncan said.

A business called Select Distributors that Mr Duncan said is “one in the same” as Goo was also operating out of the building and he said he believed it was supplying gas canisters for the local vaping industry for vape pens, along with other products. He said those canisters are believed to have accounted for the explosions that littered a large area with debris.

Goo had received a township occupancy permit in September 2022 for the 26,700-square-foot building as a retail location for a “smoke shop/vape store” that would sell paraphernalia for vape products, said Barry Miller, superintendent for Clinton Township’s Building Department.

But while Goo had asked about getting zoning approval for using the building for warehousing and distribution, the township’s planning department told the company the local zoning only allowed for retail, Mr Miller said.

“Until police and fire perform their investigations we really won’t know the answers,” he said. “They have to find how much product was there, what was there. There’s a lot they’ll have to look into.”

A message and email seeking comment from Goo was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Mr Duncan said investigators would be looking into the legality of what was stored in the building as part of their investigation.

“Our last inspection did not show this amount of material in that building, so we’re going to look into that. Some of the reports we’re still looking into is obviously the legality of everything that’s in there,” he said.

Mr Duncan said that as he was driving to the fire scene his car was shaken repeatedly by the distant explosions of the gas canisters.

According to its website, Select Distributors is a wholesale supplier of novelties, phone accessories and other merchandise to discount stores, dollar stores, wholesalers and other stores.

The business did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Mr Duncan said the cause of the fire was not yet known and firefighters had not yet been able to inspect the ruined building because it was unsafe as debris was still smoking.

White smoke and an orange glow could still be seen above the remnants of the building on Tuesday morning. Earlier, news helicopter videos showed a massive, bright orange area of fire with bursts of flames within the blaze that looked like explosions.

“There was nothing but fireballs,” said Jeffrey Korby, who lives near the business. “I was concerned about getting my kids out of the house.”