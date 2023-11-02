Extension of Irish flood payment scheme to be considered by Cabinet

A scheme to support businesses affected by flooding in Ireland during Storm Ciaran is to be brought to Cabinet on Thursday.

Flooding hit Carlingford and other parts of north Louth on Tuesday, prompting calls for funds to be made available for repairs and to prevent any further damage.

Parts of Co Wexford were also submerged, while the main motorway and train line linking Belfast and Dublin were both affected by flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought by Storm Ciaran prompted fears among residents and business owners already impacted by flooding from Storm Babet in recent weeks, including in Midleton in Co Cork and parts of Co Waterford.

In Northern Ireland, parts of Newry were affected after the canal burst its banks on Monday night.

The first scheme for businesses offers an initial 5,000-euro payment and further support of up to 20,000 euro based on the scale of the damage.

A second scheme, set up in response to unprecedented flooding in Midleton, offers an initial payment of 10,000 euro to businesses and up to 100,000 euro after auditing and assessment.

Speaking to RTE radio on Thursday, minister Dara Calleary said the first payments for areas of Midleton affected by Storm Babet were made this week.

He said it is the intention that an extension of the scheme in the wake of Storm Ciaran will go to Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr Calleary said: “We’re trying to get a system that gets money out quick.

“We’re very conscious that coming up to Christmas is a core time of year for businesses.

“We want to get them back up and running in as far as they can.

“It is an appalling situation in Carlingford and Wexford. Our thoughts are with those and we want to get supports to them as quick as possible.”