Extinction rebellion activists march through Glasgow in protest at Cop26

Extinction Rebellion activists are marching through the south side of Glasgow as part of a demonstration around the Cop26 summit.

The “march for peace” started at a Home Office building in Cessnock before heading along Govan Road towards the BAS Systems facility.

Protesters gave speeches and banged drums outside the Home Office building before setting off.

Earlier, protesters dressed as Pikachu gathered opposite the Cop26 conference as climate protests continue in Glasgow.

The giant Pokemon were demanding an end to Japan’s support for coal power.

On Thursday morning, a group called No Coal Japan held up a banner saying “Japan, time to end coal” on the opposite bank of the Clyde.

Life-sized ‘Pikachu’ characters joined activists from the No Coal Japan coalition (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

They say Japan is continuing to finance coal plants in Bangladesh and Indonesia.

It comes after several demonstrations took place in Glasgow on Wednesday, including an Extinction Rebellion march through the city attended by hundreds.

On Wednesday evening, Police Scotland said five arrests had been made at the demonstration, including two after an incident where officers were sprayed with paint.

A group were kept within a police cordon as they marched towards Cop26 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “We will provide a proportionate policing response to any protest and it is therefore extremely disappointing that officers were assaulted by having paint sprayed in their faces.

“These officers were simply doing their job and trying to protect people and keep them safe.”

On Friday, thousands are expected to march through Glasgow with the Fridays for Future movement founded by Greta Thunberg.

Saturday will see another large march from the Cop26 Coalition, with organisers saying tens of thousands are expected.