18 September 2023

Extinction Rebellion pour fake oil over steps of Labour HQ

By The Newsroom
18 September 2023

Extinction Rebellion have poured a pool of fake oil over the steps of the Labour Party’s London headquarters and let off smoke grenades.

Two activists climbed on to the portico and set off the canisters, while another chained himself to a handrail, calling on Labour to cancel any oil licences granted by the Conservatives before the next election if the party comes to power.

Other supporters held up banners saying “Cut the ties to fossil fuels”.

The action at the building in Blackfriars Road, Southwark, south-east London, on Monday followed an XR protest in Parliament Square on Saturday involving an effigy of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer dressed as Margaret Thatcher.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Officials 'wanted Queen to raise concerns over his Covid conduct during private chats with Boris Johnson'

news

Russell Brand faces further sex assault claims as more women reportedly come forward

news

Russell Brand faces allegations of rape and sexual assault at height of his fame

news