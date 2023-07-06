Extraordinary court cases that left people baffled
1. The McLibel Case
The longest case in English history, the McLibel trial saw Helen Steel and David Morris taken to court by McDonald's for libel over a pamphlet they had distributed. Despite having no formal legal training and being massively outgunned in terms of resources, the two defendants fought the case for over 10 years, winning a partial victory in the end.
2. The Twitter Joke Trial
In 2010, Paul Chambers was found guilty for sending a 'menacing electronic communication'. The tweet in question? "Crap! Robin Hood airport is closed. You've got a week and a bit to get your sh** together otherwise I'm blowing the airport sky high!" Despite the tweet being made in jest and clearly not serious, it was considered a credible threat.
3. The Ashers Baking Company Case
In a controversial 2018 ruling, Ashers Baking Company in Northern Ireland was found to have discriminated against a customer by refusing to bake a cake with the message "Support Gay Marriage". The decision sparked heated debate about the intersection of religious rights and discrimination laws.
