11 October 2024

Fact check: Irish Defence Forces said its troops were not targeted in Lebanon

By The Newsroom
11 October 2024

Several social media users have claimed in posts which have been liked thousands of times that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have fired on Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Evaluation

United Nations peacekeepers have come under fire, however, the Irish Defence Forces and the Irish Defence Minister have confirmed that no Irish positions were involved.

The facts

On Thursday October 10 the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) confirmed that two of its peacekeepers were injured after an IDF tank fired on an observation tower at its headquarters in Naqoura, on the coast.

They also fired on a different UN position in Labbouneh, which Unifil said damaged vehicles and a communications system.

Unifil has a little over 10,000 troops in its peacekeeping force. Ireland is one of the 50 countries that have contributed to this force, with 370 troops in Unifil.

However, Oglaigh na hEireann, the Irish Defence Forces, confirmed that its positions in Lebanon had “not been subject to incoming fire” and that all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

This was confirmed by Micheal Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence. He said that “no Irish troops were involved. All are safe and accounted for”.

The Irish Defence Forces said on Friday morning: “Following the most recent reports coming from Lebanon, the Defence Forces can confirm all Irish personnel are safe and accounted for. All necessary force protection measures continue to be observed.”

Links

Post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Third post on X (archived)

Unifil thread on X (archived)

Unifil troop contributing countries (archived)

Oglaigh na hEireann on X on Thursday (archived)

Micheal Martin on X (archived)

Oglaigh na hEireann on X on Friday (archived)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Saudi wealth fund buys 40% stake in prestigious West End store Selfridges

financial news

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cleared of sex offences by German court’

news

Boki the brown bear set for brain surgery this week in UK medical first

news