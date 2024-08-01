Families brand review of maternity services at Welsh hospital a ‘scam’

Families who have raised concerns over the care given to mothers and babies at a maternity unit in Wales have criticised a review into the service, with one branding it a “scam”.

Dozens of Welsh parents spent years campaigning for Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) to launch a review into failings in the maternity unit at Singleton Hospital.

But almost eight months after it was launched, families have said they feel ignored, with no one from the review having contacted them.

And Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife who led a review of Nottingham’s maternity services, which experience similar issues, has joined with the parents in calling for the review to be “closed” and a new “fit for purpose” review to be started in its place.

However, SBUHB has insisted that it is committed to improving its services and that families are being communicated with.

“The whole thing to us is a bit of a scam,” said Rob Channon, the father of Gethin Channon, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury, which left him quadriplegic.

“We’re now eight months since the review was announced, and as far as we are aware, not a single record has been reviewed.

“Not a single family from our group has been contacted to have their case looked at.

“You have a review where families are not involved and have been completely shut out.”

Mr Channon started fighting for answers after a review of the hospital by Dr Bill Kirkup in 2022 uncovered what Mr Channon called “serious failings” in the hours before Gethin was born in 2019.

This includes staff missing that his heart rate was crashing repeatedly, and he was stuck in a position in the birth canal meaning he could not be delivered naturally.

He said: “We were told at the time that what went wrong was just one of those things. No one could see it coming, no one could have prevented it.”

As he looked into the hospital, Mr Channon said he found more and more families in similar positions to his, with around 60 that have spoken to him so far.

“(SBUHB) are not very nice to us, and I can probably understand why, but it’s our view that that maternity unit when Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) went into it last year, was basically at the point of collapse.”

HIW – which inspects NHS services in Wales – revisited Singleton Hospital in April and found improvements had been made around staffing levels but said “further improvements” were required particularly around patient safety.

Mr Channon’s and other family’s criticisms led to Margaret Bowron KC, who was chairing the review, to stand down in June.

In her resignation letter, she said: “My appointment has become a considerable and regrettable distraction.”

She was replaced by interim chairwoman, Dr Denise Chaffer.

Mr Channon said he had hoped things would improve once Dr Chaffer took over but so far no one had contacted him.

Ms Ockenden said: “It is unbelievable that in 2024, bereaved and harmed families are needing to actively campaign for a maternity review that they feel they can trust.

“Families’ voices must be at the heart of any review or inquiry, unfortunately we have heard from many families that Swansea Bay Health Board have not engaged effectively and respectfully with them at all.”

Dr Chaffer apologised for the delays and insisted there was a “determination to move forward”.

She said: “The independent review is committed to working closely with families throughout the external independent review of maternity and neonatal services.”

She added: “A webinar meeting was held in May with families to explain the process of the review and take questions on the draft terms of reference.

“Separate webinars are planned for families and also for staff.

“The interim chair of the oversight panel and the engagement lead met with families in Swansea on July 3 and those families have received written feedback from that meeting and offers of further meetings.

“We will be meeting with other families, as well as offering follow-up meetings to discuss the review as it progresses.”

An SBUHB spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to continuously improving our maternity and neonatal services, and a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales report published today recognises the “significant improvements” already made, particularly around staffing and service leadership.

“However we acknowledge there is still more to be done, and a detailed action plan is firmly in place to tackle any outstanding recommendations as swiftly as possible.”

Sam Rowlands MS, Welsh Conservative shadow health minister, responded to the review.

He said: “The independent review into Singleton Hospital’s maternity service must fully involve parents to address patient safety concerns.

“The ongoing review of the service is necessary to restore its reputation, but I would encourage the Health Board to seek far greater involvement from the parents affected to enhance the process and ensure confidence in its findings.”