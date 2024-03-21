Family of cyclist killed in lorry crash pay tribute to those who helped

The family of a cyclist killed in a crash with a lorry in East Dunbartonshire have paid tribute to those who stopped to help her.

Una Brandreth, 56, from Stafford, West Midlands, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Manse Road in Bearsden at about 8.10am on Tuesday.

Her family said in a statement issued via Police Scotland: “Una was a much-loved sister, mother and daughter, and will be much missed by everyone who knew her.”

We would like to say that we are massively grateful to all the emergency services that were involved in this tragic incident

They added: “We are asking for privacy at what is a very difficult time for us all as we come to terms with our loss.

“We would like to say that we are massively grateful to all the emergency services that were involved in this tragic incident and to everybody else that stopped to help Una.”

Police said the man driving the HGV was not injured.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Una’s family and friends.

“We are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but who may have information that can help with our investigation, such as dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0590 of Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.