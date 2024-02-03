Family of one of Brianna Ghey’s killers say their lives ‘are in turmoil’

The family of a girl who killed transgender teenager Brianna Ghey have described the year since the murder as “beyond our worst nightmares”.

Scarlett Jenkinson had “enjoyed” the killing and she found the thought of violence “sexually arousing”, with a desire to kill again, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Her accomplice, Eddie Ratcliffe, had also expressed transphobia about his victim, Mrs Justice Yip ruled.

Jenkinson must serve a minimum of 22 years before parole and Ratcliffe 20 years.

Both were aged 15 when they carried out the “disturbing” plan to murder Brianna, 16, in a “frenzied and ferocious” attack with a hunting knife in February last year.

They were identified for the first time as they were sentenced on Friday after the judge lifted a ban on the press naming them.

In a statement to the Warrington Guardian, Jenkinson’s family said: “All of our thoughts are for Brianna and her family.

“The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett’s actions.

“We agree with the jury’s verdict, the judge’s sentence and the decision to name the culprits.”

Saying their lives were “in turmoil”, the family thanked Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey for her “incredible selflessness and empathy towards our family”.

“Her compassion is overwhelming and we are forever grateful,” they said.

“To all of Brianna’s family and friends, our community and everyone else that has been affected by this horror, we are truly sorry.”

Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11, last year.

Jenkinson, whose parents are teachers and lives close to the park in Culcheth, had been asked to leave her school, Culcheth High, over giving cannabis-laced gummy sweets to another pupil and joined Brianna’s school, Birchwood High, in October 2022 and quickly became “obsessed” with her.

After the teenage killers were convicted, Esther Ghey called for “empathy and compassion” for their families as “they too have lost a child” and “must live the rest of their lives knowing what their child has done”.

On Thursday, trial judge Mrs Justice Yip warned that anyone tempted to direct “vitriol or malice” towards the defendants’ families would be “acting against the express wishes” of Ms Ghey.