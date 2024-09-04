Family pay tribute to 80-year-old man killed in park attack near his home

The family of an 80-year-old grandfather who was killed in a park assault have paid tribute to him as a “loving and caring” person.

A murder investigation was launched after Bhim Kohli died after being seriously injured near the entrance of Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, just seconds away from his home on Sunday evening.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a neck injury pending further tests, Leicestershire Police said.

Mr Kohli was walking his dog Rocky through the park and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.

Five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder but four have been released without further action while the 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

The pensioner’s family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active.

“One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go every day to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.

“Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.