Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful and bright star’ Elle Edwards

The family of a woman killed in a shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve have described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” as police continue the hunt for her murderer.

Elle Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 24.

In a statement read out by Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs, her family said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.”

The statement added: “We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.”

Ms Coombs also appealed for information on a dark-coloured Mercedes that was seen in the pub car park on the night of the shooting.

Earlier on Friday two people arrested in connection with the shooting were released from the custody of detectives investigating the murder.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody being questioned, the force added.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.