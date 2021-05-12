Family pay tribute to boy hit by lightning

Jordan Banks
Jordan Banks
17:32pm, Wed 12 May 2021
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning have paid tribute to him, saying “he was our everything”.

Jordan Banks, from Blackpool, died after being seriously injured on a football field just after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police Jordan’s family said: “Yesterday our worlds stopped.

“We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

“His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

“Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

“We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”

