Family pay tribute to woman who died after falling off quad bike

The family of a young woman who died on Christmas Day after falling off a quad bike two days earlier have said she was “loved by everyone who met her”.

Police believe Grace Vater, 22, fell off a bike which overturned on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, Gloucestershire, just after 2pm on Saturday.

She was taken by air ambulance to hospital where she died two days later.

Detectives have said a man is believed to have left the scene on a quad bike.

Two men from the Cotswolds, aged 29 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed, pending further inquiries, until February.

In a tribute issued through police, Grace’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie.

“A treasured and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

“She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

“A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

“Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad.

“We ask that all of Gracie’s family are given privacy during this horrific time.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the quad bike being driven beforehand to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary using an online form on its website quoting incident 251 of December 23.