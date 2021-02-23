Family ‘seeking closure’ after cyclist’s body found three years later

The family of a cyclist who went missing three years ago have appealed for help to get “answers and closure” as officers launch an operation to gather more information.

Anthony Parsons also known as Tony, was reported missing in 2017 after travelling from his home in Tillicoultry, Stirlingshire, to Fort William.

He travelled south on the A82 and was last seen around 11.30pm on October 2, outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

Tony Parsons (PA Media)

On Tuesday January 12 this year, specialist search officers, supported by forensic scientists, discovered his remains in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.

Mr Parsons’ body has been recovered by the police and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

Mike Parsons, his son, said: “The last three years have been incredibly hard for us as a family and for all those who knew my dad.

“We always hoped there would be a positive outcome and have now been left devastated by my dad’s death.

“It is still so hard to comprehend that when he went on his charity bike ride three years ago that was to be the last time we would ever see him.

“He has been deprived of so many family events and it hurts us so much as a family to see his grandchildren grow up without their granddad. Now we know there won’t ever be an opportunity to see him again.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who looked for my dad, for never giving up and for giving us the opportunity to make sure he could come home so we could say our final goodbyes.

“We are extremely grateful to Police Scotland forensic scientists, all the mountain rescue teams and everyone else involved in the investigation for their work in such difficult conditions and circumstances.

“I know we cannot get closure until we find out who did this and why it happened, so I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need.”

Officers working on the case will be in Tyndrum from 11am on Tuesday to distribute posters and leaflets to continue to appeal for information in relation to the case.

On Wednesday December 30, two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further enquiries in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.