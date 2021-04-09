Family to sustain bereaved Queen

The royal family will pull together to support the Queen in her time of need as they did at the Diamond Jubilee, a historian has predicted.

Following the death of royal patriarch the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales will play a greater role in helping and comforting his mother, Hugo Vickers suggested.

When the Queen marked her 60 years on the throne in June 2012, Philip fell ill and missed the majority of the celebrations.

Heir to the throne Charles gave an affectionate speech in tribute to his mother at the Buckingham Palace concert, in which he referred to his unwell father.

Mr Vickers told the PA news agency: “We saw them do it at the Diamond Jubilee. It was rather touching.

“Prince Charles stepped forward and was much more supportive than he could have been if Prince Philip were there.

“They do have a family and they are there to support one another – that’s what they will do.”

At the concert, Charles called the Queen “Mummy” to huge cheers from the crowd and said they were “celebrating the life and service of a very special person”.

He added: “The only sad thing about this evening is that my father cannot be here with us because unfortunately he’s been taken unwell.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we shout loud enough he might just hear us in hospital.”

Spectators stamped their feet and chants of “Philip, Philip” broke out.

On the final day of festivities, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall joined the Queen in a carriage procession back to the Palace after the thanksgiving service to ensure she was not riding alone.

The royals have a large number of relatives to turn to for comfort.

The Queen and the duke had four children – the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex and eight grandchildren including the Duke of Cambridge, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as a host of accompanying in-laws such as Camilla, the Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen is said to be close to Sophie, who is married to the Earl of Wessex, and the countess is likely to be a source of support for the monarch.