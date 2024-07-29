Family’s elation as eventing team win first GB gold at Paris Olympics

Ros Canter’s husband has told of their family’s elation, as she and her eventing teammates won the first gold medal for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen sealed Great Britain’s fifth Olympic eventing team title at the Chateau de Versailles on Monday.

It comes after diving star Tom Daley won silver in the men’s synchronised 10m alongside teammate Noah Williams.

Chris McAleese, Canter’s husband – who watched with the equestrian’s parents, told the PA news agency: “Obviously we feel elated.

“I think the whole team, the support team in the crew and everything else have done a stunning job to get the team to the position where it was.

“I suppose the disappointment of the 15 penalties was actually overcome in terms of the team and the team came to be successful as a result.”

A total of 15.8 penalties incurred on Saturday’s cross-country stage had made it tight at the top with second-placed France.

Away from sunny Versailles, Daley’s husband and two young children were among spectators cheering at the Aquatics Centre earlier on Monday.

Daley and Williams came second behind China but were all smiles after the event – with the latter pecking his teammate on the cheek as the pair held up their silver gongs.

Speaking to the BBC after competing, Daley said: “This time last year deciding to come back, not knowing whether I would make the synchro team let alone qualify for a spot for the Olympics, and now to be here in Paris diving in front of my son, who’s just right there, who actually asked me to come back, is just so special.”

Elsewhere in Paris, Team GB stars Tom Pidcock and Max Whitlock will be going for medals in their respective events on Monday.