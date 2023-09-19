Family’s plea two years after teenager killed while walking home from party

The family of a 17-year-old boy killed while walking home from a party have appealed for those involved in his death to come forward two years on.

Dylan Price was found dead after being hit by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle, Shropshire, in the early hours of September 19 2021.

He was walking home after celebrating with his friends, the day before his 18th birthday.

No one has ever been charged with Dylan’s death, but investigations continue and his family and West Mercia Police have issued a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of his death.

Dylan’s mother, Louise Bristow, said: “The not knowing is just heartbreaking, it’s still there every day.

“Somebody knows something.

“Just tell us, if it is somebody you know, surely getting it out there would be so much easier because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

“We know it was an accident and we just want answers.”

Dylan, who had completed a lifeguarding course and “loved nature”, was “very family orientated”, Ms Bristow said.

His sister, Izzi Price, said he was the “cheekiest person you could meet”.

Police have urged anyone with information or who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on the day of Dylan’s death to contact the force.

Anyone who wishes to make contact should call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19 2021.

Ms Bristow said: “It was a normal Saturday for Dyl [Dylan], he went off and played rugby and then we went to a party, just local, down the road from him.

“He decided to go to another party, so off he went to that one. He knew he couldn’t have too much to drink as he was going out with us the next day for his 18th birthday, so he knew that he had to behave, bless him.

“Off he went to the party, everything was fine.

“We had a phone call [in the] early hours of the morning to say that the tragedy had happened.

“The last person to see him was at 2.30am, [they] said he crossed the road and said he was fine getting home so off Dylan walked, and then he was found at around 4.30am, 4.45am in the morning.

“Then we had the horrendous phone call that Dylan had died instantly on the road and we’re still none the wiser as to what happened.”