Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 (Yui Mok/PA)
29 December 2022

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

By The Newsroom
29 December 2022

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have confirmed.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

Dame Vivienne died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man sought by police investigating defecation in racism row cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s garden

news

Third man arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer in Boxing Day stabbing

news

Lighter political moments of 2022: From Liz Truss bust to waxwork Boris Johnson

news