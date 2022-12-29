Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
By The Newsroom
Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have confirmed.
The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.
Dame Vivienne died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”.
In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
