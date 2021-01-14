Fast-food workers across US to strike over minimum wage
Fast-food employees across the US will strike on Friday in a bid to demand a national minimum wage of at least $15 an hour.
The strike, which will take place on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday, is being organised by 'Fight for 15' who are aiming to pressure the Biden-Harris administration.
They hope to prioritise the wage increase to help close the gap among workers of colour, according to Business Insider.
Employees in major fast-food corporations such as Wendy's and McDonald's will take part in the strike by either staying at home or walking off from their shifts.
Those involved in the strike are hoping it will force the Biden-Harris administration to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15.
The minimum wage has not been altered in the US for more than a decade.