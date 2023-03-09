Father and his son found guilty of murder of wife’s new partner

A father and his son have been found guilty of the “harrowing and brutal” murder of his wife’s new partner.

Wayne Peckham, 48, and his 23-year-old son Riley Peckham acted “like a pack of animals” when they attacked 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell, Norfolk Police said.

Mr Rodwell was in a relationship with Wayne Peckham’s wife Kerry Peckham, who is the mother of Riley Peckham.

The two men went to her home in Bulrush Close, Downham Market in Norfolk on January 23 last year and forced their way in, having moved CCTV cameras.

Mr Rodwell hid upstairs and made a 999 call to police, with Riley Peckham heard in the background shouting “you are going to die”.

This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to

Riley Peckham and Mr Rodwell fought upstairs, while Mrs Peckham tried to restrain Wayne Peckham downstairs.

But Mr Rodwell ended up at the bottom of the stairs where the attack continued, and police arrived to find Mr Rodwell badly injured.

He died at the scene, with Wayne Peckham arrested at the scene and Riley Peckham apprehended two hours later at a relative’s address having fled the scene in handcuffs.

Detectives established that Mr Rodwell had been threatened several times by Wayne and Riley Peckham during his relationship.

Both men, of Manby Close, Hilgay denied murder but were both found guilty on Thursday following a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.

“In this call, we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew’s life, a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals.

“I want to thank the family and friends of Matthew for their patience, support and bravery throughout this investigation and I’m grateful the correct verdict has been reached by the jury in this case.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them for as long as they need.”

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an earlier assault against another man which happened in December 2021 in Downham Market.

Wayne Peckham was cleared of assault by beating over the incident.

Riley Peckham was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the same December incident.

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mrs Peckham on January 23 last year.

Wayne and Riley Peckham are due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on April 13.