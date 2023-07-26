Father and son who died in house in Leicester named by police

A man and his five-year-old son who died in a house in Leicester have been named by police.

Lee Borrett, 41, and his son, Timotej Borrett, were found unconscious at a house in Hopyard Close by Leicestershire Police after they were called at about 9pm on Monday.

The pair were declared dead at the scene.

The force said investigations are continuing, but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

In a tribute released through Leicestershire Police on Wednesday, Timotej’s family described him as a “bright and creative” boy who will “be forever in our hearts”.

They said: “Timotej was very much loved by his mother and partner, and their families.

“He was very bright and creative. He always brightened the room everywhere he went.

“He was brave and strong and words cannot describe how much he will be missed.

“We hope he will now be at peace and he will be forever in our hearts.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a devastating and incredibly traumatic incident and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances in relation to the deaths of Timotej Borrett and Lee Borrett.

“Following our inquiries so far, I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and a file in relation to the incident will be prepared for HM Coroner.

“I understand the upset, distress and concern this tragic incident has caused. Specialist officers are supporting the families of Timotej and Lee and officers also remain in the area of Hopyard Close speaking to people and offering reassurance.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and co-operated with us at this difficult time.”