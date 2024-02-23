23 February 2024

Father pleads not guilty to murdering six-year-old daughter

By The Newsroom
23 February 2024

A father has appeared in court and denied the murder of his six-year-old daughter.

Kyle Kitchen, 37, allegedly injured Primrose Kane when she was a baby on November 3 2014, leading to her death years later, on May 17 2021.

Kitchen, of Camden, north west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty.

A trial date is set for April 9.

Mr Justice Murray adjourned the case until March 15 for a further hearing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More than 60 MPs call for House of Commons Speaker to quit over Gaza vote

news

First picture of ‘cheeky’ two-year-old who fell into river is released

news

Post Office bust-up deepens as former chairman attacks Kemi Badenoch claims

financial news