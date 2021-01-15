Father tells of pride as four-year-old girl runs marathon over a month for NHS

By The Newsroom
16:48pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
The parents of a four-year-old girl running a marathon over a month for the NHS have said they are “so incredibly proud”.

Peyton, from Buckinghamshire, is running around one mile a day from January 4 to February 8 in a bid to raise money for the health service.

She took on the challenge after asking her parents what she could do to help health workers, and her efforts have already raised more than £1,000.

On her GoFundMe page, Peyton said: “I have chosen to wear my Arsenal shirt when I run. I aim to run really fast like my favourite players Aubameyang or Leah Williamson.”

Her father Jack Davis told the PA news agency: “We’re so incredibly proud of her and what she’s set out to achieve.

“We explained to Peyton that the coronavirus was making a lot of people sick and people like her best friend’s mum, who works for the NHS, would be really busy helping all those ill people get better.

“Peyton asked us is there anything we, or she, could do to help… We said she could try and raise money to give extra help to the doctors and nurses who are having to work so hard at this time.

“We’ve been amazed at both the response to the appeal and by Peyton’s daily commitment to running a mile every day, or similar, as she will be taking rest days occasionally as she needs to do at her age.

“She hopes to raise as much money as she can for all those helping to fight the coronavirus.”

Her fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/peyton-running-each-day-for-the-nhs

