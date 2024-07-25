Father who drove van into group out of ‘revenge’ guilty of murder

A painter and decorator who was high on drink and drugs when he deliberately drove into a group of people to avenge his son has been convicted of murdering a grandfather.

Victim Brian Darby, 60, was carried for 150 metres on the bonnet of Martin Breeze’s Citroen Berlingo which he drove off the road, across a grass verge and onto a footpath in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, at around 11.30pm on February 2.

The 56-year-old had answered a phone call from his son Shaun Breeze after the 29-year-old had got into a disagreement with the group, who had enjoyed a pleasant evening together in a local bar.

Mr Darby died at the scene from his injuries, while three others were also hurt and one narrowly avoided being struck.

The prosecution at Teesside Crown Court said Martin Breeze was out for revenge when he picked his son up in his van and then mowed the group down.

They then dumped the vehicle and went back to the home they shared in Owls Grove, Ingleby Barwick.

The Crown claimed the father was encouraged and assisted to pick the group out by Shaun Breeze.

Following a trial Martin Breeze was convicted of murdering Mr Darby, four counts of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice by later lying to police that the van had been stolen at the time of the crash.

Shaun Breeze was cleared of murder but convicted of Mr Darby’s manslaughter. He was also cleared of four counts of attempted murder but was guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent as an alternative, as well as perverting the course of justice.

Family members of the victims sighed with relief when the verdicts were returned.

Mr Justice Jacobs said he will sentence the pair on Friday, August 2.

Martin Breeze had admitted causing death by dangerous driving, claiming he lost control of the van after drinking and taking drugs that day, but that was not accepted by the prosecution.

Police suspected that Shaun Breeze was selling drugs on the night he had a disagreement with the group while he was on his bike, before two members chased him away.

Outside court, Mr Darby’s family said: “Today’s verdict brings some satisfaction for our family and will hopefully serve as some justice for Brian.

“It goes without saying that it will not bring our Brian back, nor lessen the pain and anguish we have suffered in losing him and we will continue to suffer forever.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who shared information with the police and those who did everything they could to try and save Brian that night.

“It gives us comfort to know that there are still kind and caring people in our community, a stark contrast to those who took his life away and through their denials put our family through the pain of a trial in order to save themselves.

“For those individuals we have no words.”

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Angry with what had taken place Martin used the van as a weapon to deliberately drive at the group pointed out by Shaun.

“The consequences of this senseless act has had a devastating impact on so many people.

“It led to Brian, a well-liked and well-known man in the area he lived, losing his life.

“He had been enjoying a night out with friends who were all in high spirits as they began walking home.

“Tragically, that came to end when Shaun – who we believe was out peddling drugs in the area – barged into them.

“What unfolded next was purely an act of revenge that resulted in murder.

“The pair then going on to lie and deceive police in an attempt to conceal their crime.

“However, following swift investigative work we were able to unpick their version of events and build an evidential case that ultimately led to justice for Brian, the other people injured that night and their family.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Brian’s family and friends.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time for them, and everyone involved in what happened that night. I hope they can in some way start to rebuild their lives after the pain they have all gone through.”