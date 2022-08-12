Father wins £3m house in Cornwall after charity prize draw

A father has won a multimillion-pound “piece of paradise” in Cornwall as part of a charity prize draw.

Uttam Parmar, 58, is the new owner of an award-winning £3 million four-bedroom Cornish house that looks over the Camel Estuary, after spending £25 on the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Mr Parmar, who currently lives in Leicestershire, had entered every draw on the fundraising platform since it launched in 2020. He said the Cornwall house was his favourite of all the prizes, adding that “patience really is a virtue, as I’ve now won my own piece of paradise”.

Mr Parmar won the four-bedroom house with the purchase of a £25 ticket in Omaze’s draw (Omaze/PA) (PA Media)

When Omaze first contacted Mr Parmar to tell him he had won, he was in hospital, so rushed back to find out if he had won the grand prize house.

“We were so excited that we might have won the grand prize, we called our son Aaron to see if the winning entry code matched ours – when he triple checked the numbers matched, we must’ve burst his eardrums screaming down the phone,” he said.

Aside from making Mr Parmar and his wife, Raki, multi-millionaires, the draw also raised £1 million for Blood Cancer UK.

The family have also received £50,000 in cash to help them settle in, as well as the home which is mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The Cornwall property is worth an estimated £3 million (Omaze/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Parmar added: “We’ve holidayed in Cornwall over the years and always thought it would be incredible to have a place here – and now we do. We’re still pinching ourselves.

“We have a large extended family – so no doubt they’ll all be asking to have their next birthday parties here!

“We’re not sure if we’ll rent, sell or live in it yet – it’s the best dilemma we’ve ever had! Whatever we decide, it’s a life-changing win for the whole family!”

Mr Parmar has been working as an operations manager for an electronics company for 18 years, while his wife been a member of staff for a regional police authority for 23 years.

Mr Parmar could be swapping life in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, for the Cornish countryside after the win (Omaze/PA) (PA Media)

The couple have lived in their current four-bedroom house close to Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, since 2017. Their son, Aaron, 26, lives in London, where he works as a senior manager at an insurance firm.

Mr Parmar is free to live in the new house, rent it out or sell it. Local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve up to £15,000 a month for holiday letting during peak season.

Mr Parmar said: “I’ve always considered myself a lucky person, firstly because of my wonderful family – but I’ve also won a few bits such as a TV and coffee table – which I was pretty happy with to be honest – I never dreamed I’d win anything as extravagant as a £3 million house, though.”

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted that Uttam has won his dream home – and was able to contribute to this fantastic £1 million raise for Blood Cancer UK in the process.”