Fears for missing French bulldog puppy taken by burglars

Police have appealed for the return of a “vulnerable” puppy taken in a burglary.

Raiders made off with 12-week old Leo, a French bulldog, after they forced their way into a house in Accrington, Lancashire, armed with a knife.

Items of jewellery and a watch were also stolen from the address in Spencer Street at about 5.20am on Saturday.

Detectives believe a similar incident elsewhere in the town in Burnley Road is linked, in which five men attempted to break into a house at about 10.10am.

When officers arrived it was discovered a man had been assaulted, suffering injuries to his leg and jaw.

Appeal for return of missing puppy Leo

Seven arrests have been made in connection with both incidents.

Detective Inspector Darren Irving, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are two very serious incidents which we appreciate will have caused a great deal of concern in the community.

“While we have now made a number of arrests we still haven’t found Leo. He is very young and vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare. Although we are doing all we can to locate him, I would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask anybody with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help us with our investigation into the incidents in Spencer Street and Burnley Road to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.For the incident on Spencer Street, quote log 0254 of April 24, 2021, and for the incident on Burnley Road, quote log 0468 of April 24, 2021.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.