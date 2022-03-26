Fellow musicians pay tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Taylor Hawkins

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.

The Foo Fighters drummer was hailed as a “generous and cool person” as well as being an “amazing musician.

Hawkin’s death was announced by the band on Friday in the midst of a festival tour of South America.

Miley Cyrus, who was part of the lineup alongside The Foo Fighters at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogota, Columbia, said she would dedicate her Saturday show to him.

“My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…” she posted on her Instagram story, with a picture of Pretenders song Brass In Pocket.

“Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever.”

Oscar-nominated producer Finneas O’Connell said “the world was lucky” to have experienced Hawkins’ “gifts” before his passing.

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” he said.

“The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” he said.

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

“See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Kiss member Gene Simmons said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Hawkins’ death.

He wrote: “Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad.”

Bill Idol said the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was “so tragic.”

Sharing a picture of the musician on Twitter Idol wrote: “So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor.”

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted: “Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

“Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”

The US embassy in Bogota also expressed its “sincerest condolences” to the drummer’s family, friends and fans.