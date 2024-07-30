Fellow shooters ‘over the moon’ for Nathan Hales as he wins third gold for GB

Fellow shooters have said they are “over the moon” for Nathan Hales, who achieved “Olympic glory” after winning Team GB’s third gold medal of the Paris games in the men’s trap competition.

The 28-year-old claimed a new Olympic record of 48 out of 50 in the shooting event on Tuesday, and appeared emotional as he took the top spot on the podium.

After his win, Hales kissed his wife – former GB Olympian Charlotte Kerwood – who was spectating in Chateauroux.

Richard Worthington, national development manager for the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA), told the PA news agency: “We’re still digesting it to be honest. It’s so fantastic.”

He has met Hales a few times and gathered with his CPSA colleagues on Tuesday to watch the final on a big screen at the association’s headquarters.

Asked what the moment was like when Hales secured the gold, Mr Worthington said: “It was incredible.

“We’re delighted for him, you know, he’s a lovely guy, he’s worked really hard to get there.

“He’s an incredible shooter and to do an Olympic record as well as winning gold…it’s absolutely fantastic.”

He said he was “100%” feeling proud, adding: “It’s a brilliant thing to achieve.

“He’s got that forevermore now. We’re over the moon for him and it’s brilliant for our sport of clay target shooting.”

Mr Worthington said an Olympic gold will help to raise the profile of clay pigeon shooting.

“Anything like this is really great for the sport,” he added. “And it inspires younger people who are already in shooting to look at the Olympic disciplines of Olympic trap and Olympic skeet and to get involved and to give those a go because they’re the route to that Olympic glory that Nathan has achieved.”

Had loads of my family here and it was great to have them all here

Hales said: “The final was great and I’m so happy to get an Olympic record as well as winning the Olympics.

“I just try and keep everything as we always do and treat it exactly the same way I treat finals in training. I just push through and keep focused on what I’m doing, not on what other athletes are doing.

“It was a great support. Had loads of my family here and it was great to have them all here.”

It was the Chatham shooter’s debut Olympics.

Medway council congratulated Hales in a post on X, saying: “Huge news just in from @TeamGB @Olympics … Medway resident Nathan Hales has won gold at the Olympic Games.

“Congratulations Nathan. We are very proud.”