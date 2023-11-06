06 November 2023

Female Met Police officer denies sexual assault of woman

By The Newsroom
06 November 2023

A female Metropolitan Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

Bright appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday wearing a black blazer and black suit pants with her hair tied up in a bun.

She denied one count of sexual assault.

Judge Anne Brown set a trial date for September 30 of next year.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, is suspended from duty.

She was bailed on condition that she does not contact the complainant.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William apologises for Kate not travelling to Singapore - and explains why

news

Police petrol-bombed and fire crews attacked in shocking Bonfire Night disorder

news

Keir Starmer defiant on Gaza ceasefire stance despite as 11 quit Labour

news