Ferrari motorway crash blamed on Storm Christoph

By The Newsroom
13:59pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Storm Christoph has been blamed for a crash which badly damaged a Ferrari supercar.

Highways England shared a picture of the sports car on its roof, having smashed through a barrier on the M621 near Leeds.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the motorway, but it has since reopened.

The agency tweeted: “Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0”

It was unknown if anyone was injured and West Yorkshire Police had no record of the crash on its logs.

