Fifties Birmingham: 39 fabulous photos showcase Midlands city

The 1950s in Birmingham was a decade of post-war recovery marked by sub-standard housing and prevalent illnesses like tuberculosis, prior to the BCG immunisation programme. Despite hardships, the era also saw the rise of rock-and-roll, the start of the Cold War, and Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. Significant advancements in infrastructure included the first motorway between Birmingham and London. Aston Villa clinched the FA Cup, besting Manchester United 2-1, and a Blues footballer represented England. These 39 photos depict this seminal decade, showcasing Birmingham's evolution in landscape, fashion, and transportation.

Insider's annual North West Rich List has been disclosed, primarily featuring Greater Manchester entrepreneurs. The list, prepared by Rob Watts, includes Jonathan Warburton and family from Warburton's bakery at 18th position, while Fred and Peter Done, founders of BetFred, rank third. Other prominent Manchester firms on the list include Boohoo, Beaverbrooks, Warren James, Regatta and Myprotein. The founders of sportswear brand Castore, Tom and Phil Beahon, are the only new entries in 2023. The Done brothers, who also established Peninsula Business Services, saw their net worth increase by £800m from 2022 to 2023.

Insider Media has unveiled its latest 'Rich List', ranking the wealthiest individuals in Liverpool and Merseyside, including the richest Scouser in history. The annual list, compiled by Rob Watts, ranks the North West's most successful entrepreneurs by net worth. The list includes eleven individuals and families from the region, many of whom started with humble beginnings.

Slated to open in the early 2030s, the £2.5 billion Old Oak Common station in west London is anticipated to be the largest, most well-connected new station in the UK. Positioned between North Acton and Willesden Junction stations, it will boast 14 platforms and serve as a hub for 250,000 daily passengers. The station, which is expected to support up to 65,000 jobs and 25,500 new homes, will facilitate travel in and out of London via HS2 and provide easy interchange onto the Elizabeth line. The project will also constitute works such as a public square and a road and cycleway.

The yearly Insider South West Rich List, highlighting Bristol's premier business figures and entrepreneurs, has been published. The list ranks the region's top 100 wealthiest individuals, including known figures such as Martin Thatcher of Thatchers cider, and Tim Mead and family from Yeo Valley. The 12 leading business leaders from Bristol are featured on the list, which is available on the Insider website.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a lorry on Peckham High Street, resulting in a large cordon set up by emergency services. Road closures are in effect from Peckham Hill Street to the Acorn and Gaumont House Surgery. An air ambulance was seen landing at Peckham bus station, as well as another in the vicinity. Despite the extensive efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian died at the scene. The London Ambulance Service dispatched numerous resources to the area. The situation is ongoing.

A former pub, Dogpool Hotel, in Stirchley, Birmingham has been unoccupied for nearly a decade after plans to renovate the building fell through. The property, once owned by Midlandwide Investments Limited, was planned to become a café and a house in multiple occupation, but the company dissolved in 2020. The site, which has been termed a 'financial burden', is now available for long-term lease via Siddall Jones, a commercial property consultancy. Despite its current state, the area has been recognised as an up-and-coming neighbourhood, and the property provides easy access to local amenities.

Popular Korean-Japanese eatery, Kokoro, on Church Street, Liverpool, has been downgraded to a zero hygiene rating by Liverpool City Council food inspectors. Despite previously boasting a five-star rating, the inspection, conducted on 29 June, found the establishment in need of 'major improvement', specifically in the areas of hygienic food handling and management of food safety. The once five-star restaurant, part of a UK-wide chain, known for its homemade sushi and hot dishes also requires improvement in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. The full inspection report and response from Kokoro are still pending.

Bristol pub drinkers are struggling to find a pint for less than £5 due to rising costs. However, Bristol World readers have recommended several local pubs where customers can obtain a pint for under £5, and sometimes even under £3. A list of seven such venues is provided for those seeking a more affordable drink option during these fast-rising price times. Suggestions for further pubs offering great value pints are welcomed for updating the list and exploring these cost-effective delights.

The House of Fraser in Solihull is set to close next week, with a large closing down sale currently underway. Frasers Group, the store's owner, confirmed the closure, expressing regret and pledging to redeploy staff where possible. Solihull Council called the departure "disappointing but not unexpected", but indicated that it opened up opportunities for new plans in alignment with their Solihull Town Centre Masterplan. The aim is to create a balanced mix of residential, leisure, and commercial use space.