Final HS2 activist removed from Euston tunnels
10:29am, Fri 26 Feb 2021
The final anti-HS2 activist in a network of tunnels in London’s Euston Square Gardens has been removed.
HS2 Ltd, the Government-owned company building the high-speed railway, said the person was taken out of the site in Euston Square Gardens on Friday morning.
They were the ninth protester to be removed from the tunnels, which were discovered on January 26.
HS2 Ltd said in a statement: “HS2 staff, our agents and the emergency service personnel have acted with safety as their utmost priority, risking their own lives in order to ensure the well-being of those who placed themselves in such a dangerous situation underground.”