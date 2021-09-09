888 agrees £2.2bn deal to buy William Hill’s European business
Online gambling group 888 has agreed a £2.2 billion deal to buy William Hill’s European business and its 1,400 UK betting shops in a move that will see it return to British hands.
888 will take over William Hill’s international arm from Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment, which had acquired the gambling giant in April for £2.9 billion.
888 said the deal will create a combined group with more than 12,000 employees.
Caesars had made it clear when it snapped up William Hill that it only wanted its American unit, sparking a race to buy the European operations.
888 had emerged as the front-runner on Wednesday after outbidding rival suitor Apollo Global Management.
Itai Pazner, chief executive of 888, said: “The acquisition of William Hill International is a transformational and hugely exciting moment in 888’s history.
“This transaction will create one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming groups with superior scale, exceptional brands, increased diversification, and a platform for strong growth.”
He added: “We are also excited about the opportunities that the retail business provides and see significant brand benefits to the enlarged group from its large estate.”