23 March 2022

A list of all Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches to close

By The Newsroom
23 March 2022

Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 60 branches across the country.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure, and the date they will shut.

Bank of ScotlandAberdeen 201 Union Street – September 14Alness – July 27Brechin – August 2Broxburn – August 9Carluke – June 27Clarkston – July 4Dunblane – July 7Dyce – July 5Edinburgh Barnton – July 13Edinburgh Shandwick – July 13Forres – July 11Glasgow Riddrie – August 9Innerleithen – August 4Kirkcudbright – August 3Lockerbie – August 8Selkirk – August 8Shotts – August 15Stromness – August 17Troon – September 21

HalifaxAbingdon – June 29Beaconsfield – July 28Beccles – July 5Belfast Shaftesbury – June 28Bideford – July 6Devizes – July 27Doncaster Market Place – September 19Dunstable – July 11Finchley Central – July 12Halifax Commercial Street – September 19Margate – July 18Morriston – July 18Penge – August 10Totton – July 19Wokingham – July 20Worcester Park – July 20Yeadon – July 25

Lloyds BankAylesbury Gatehouse – July 26Beaconsfield – June 29Birmingham Temple Row – September 15Bolton Westhoughton – August 1Bradford Thornbury – August 11Buckingham – September 20Chandlers Ford – June 30Chipping Campden – August 10Colchester St Johns – June 30Cottingham – September 20Edgbaston – September 21Knutsford – July 6Liverpool Woolton – July 7Lyndhurst – July 14Marlow – July 13Morriston Swansea – August 4Oxford Summertown – July 21Poulton-le-Fylde – August 3Rushden – June 28Shanklin – July 26Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant – July 28Smethwick – August 11Swanwick – July 21Tiptree – July 25

