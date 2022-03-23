A list of all Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches to close
Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 60 branches across the country.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure, and the date they will shut.
Bank of ScotlandAberdeen 201 Union Street – September 14Alness – July 27Brechin – August 2Broxburn – August 9Carluke – June 27Clarkston – July 4Dunblane – July 7Dyce – July 5Edinburgh Barnton – July 13Edinburgh Shandwick – July 13Forres – July 11Glasgow Riddrie – August 9Innerleithen – August 4Kirkcudbright – August 3Lockerbie – August 8Selkirk – August 8Shotts – August 15Stromness – August 17Troon – September 21
HalifaxAbingdon – June 29Beaconsfield – July 28Beccles – July 5Belfast Shaftesbury – June 28Bideford – July 6Devizes – July 27Doncaster Market Place – September 19Dunstable – July 11Finchley Central – July 12Halifax Commercial Street – September 19Margate – July 18Morriston – July 18Penge – August 10Totton – July 19Wokingham – July 20Worcester Park – July 20Yeadon – July 25
Lloyds BankAylesbury Gatehouse – July 26Beaconsfield – June 29Birmingham Temple Row – September 15Bolton Westhoughton – August 1Bradford Thornbury – August 11Buckingham – September 20Chandlers Ford – June 30Chipping Campden – August 10Colchester St Johns – June 30Cottingham – September 20Edgbaston – September 21Knutsford – July 6Liverpool Woolton – July 7Lyndhurst – July 14Marlow – July 13Morriston Swansea – August 4Oxford Summertown – July 21Poulton-le-Fylde – August 3Rushden – June 28Shanklin – July 26Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant – July 28Smethwick – August 11Swanwick – July 21Tiptree – July 25
