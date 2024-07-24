AI could help two-thirds of workers with daily tasks, says study

Nearly two-thirds of jobs across the UK could be enhanced or improved by the use of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a new study commissioned by Google.

In response to the research, the tech giant is launching a range of pilot schemes designed to find the best way to help workers overcome any trust issues or concerns around the technology and boost their AI skills.

According to the research, carried out by policy consultancy Public First, 61% of all UK jobs have the potential to be significantly enhanced by AI – meaning those roles could be transformed by the tech – while 31% will be generally insulated from the tech’s advances, meaning that less than 25% of the tasks involved with the work have the potential to be automated.

The study found every sector of work will be impacted in some way by AI, with office workers and administrative roles the most likely to be effected, while jobs in social care, transportation, accommodation and food services were those found to be the most insulated.

Previous Google and Public First research indicated that AI could create more than £400 billion in value for the UK economy by 2030 through AI, including through it aiding workers with tasks.

The tech giant said it was launching its AI Works schemes to examine different ways workers could improve their AI skills, including looking at how to overcome any trust issues or work habits around not using AI, as well as the best ways to teach AI-based skills.

The firm is working with trade union Community Union, the Enterprise Nation group of small businesses which includes Grind Coffee, as well as educational institutions Academies Enterprise Trust and Leo Academy Trust.

Debbie Weinstein, vice president and managing director for Google UK and Ireland, said: “The country faces a once-in-a-generation opportunity to empower British workers, by equipping them with future-focused AI skills to help develop their careers and grow UK businesses.

“We know one company alone can’t meet these challenges, that’s why we’re excited to be working with these partners to uncover insights we can all learn from.

“If we get this right, AI has the potential to transform working life as we know it, while helping boost UK productivity.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, the Google UK executive agreed the research could serve as a response to concerns in some quarters about AI technology taking jobs from people.

“I certainly hope so,” she told PA.

“I think what’s interesting about this research is it suggests that the bulk of jobs, 99%, are going to use AI as a compliment or augmentation to the things that humans are doing every single day.

“I think the sooner that we can get people on board with ‘how can this augment my job to help me be more productive and help me have a more fulfilling work life?’ (the better).

“I think it’s very exciting for workers and for people who are actually doing the tasks, and I’m hopeful that research like this helps people see that actually this can be a tool for all of us to drive this economic growth, but in a way that’s benefiting me as a worker.”

Minister for AI, Feryal Clark, said: “Speeding up the diffusion of AI throughout our economy will be key to kickstarting growth, transforming our public services, and delivering new opportunities for working people across the country.

“Just as important is making sure we bring people along with us and build a workforce which is fit for the future by delivering the AI skills training which will help careers to flourish and businesses to grow – this will help us do just that.”