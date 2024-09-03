Airlines set monthly passenger records in August
By The Newsroom
Dublin-based Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August.
That was 8% more than the 18.9 million during the same month last year.
Hungarian carrier Wizz Air said it carried 6.2 million passengers last month, a 1.0% increase from 6.1 million in August 2023.
Ryanair said its load factor – the percentage of seats sold on flights – was 96% in August, which was the same figure as a year earlier.
Wizz Air announced its load factor was 95.4% last month, up from 94.1% in August 2023.
