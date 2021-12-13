Bank of England orders lenders to put money into rainy day fund

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.

The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.

The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the level to 2% in the second quarter of next year if the economic recovery continues.

The 1% buffer, which requires banks to set aside around £11 billion, will come into force in a year’s time. Any further increase would happen in 2023.

“This decision reflects the fact that risks have returned to their pre-Covid level. Major UK banks already have sufficient capital to meet this increase,” the Bank said in a report.

The banks have not suffered the losses that might have been expected during the pandemic.

They will also be able to survive and keep lending even if the economy suffers another downturn, according to a stress test that was performed by Bank of England officials in recent months.

The Bank assessed what would happen to lenders if there is a big dip in gross domestic product (GDP), a hike in unemployment and no new Government support measures.

It found that all eight banks that took part in the exercise would be resilient in such a scenario.

In its Financial Stability Report, the Bank also warned that while cryptocurrencies currently pose limited direct risks to the UK’s financial stability, their rapid growth could change this in time.

“The FPC (Financial Policy Committee) is vigilant to the financial stability risks (that) crypto-assets could pose,” the report said.

“It will look to ensure the UK financial system is resilient to risks that may arise from these markets.”