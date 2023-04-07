Barclay urged to present ‘credible’ pay offer to halt strikes by junior doctors

Junior doctors’ leaders have made a fresh call for talks with the Government to avert a four-day strike next week in a bitter dispute over pay.

The BMA said Health Secretary Steve Barclay has had more than 24 hours, and over six months overall, to put a credible offer on the table which could see strike action next week suspended.

The doctors’ union said it had received a letter from the minister on Wednesday saying he was serious about “rapidly settling this dispute”.

The BMA responded saying a credible offer, one that indicates the Health Secretary “really is serious” about pay restoration and willing to negotiate to resolve 15 years of “pay erosion”, could stop the strikes which are due to start on Tuesday.

The co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors’ committee, Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Rob Laurenson, said: “There is nothing rapid about Mr Barclay’s approach. Even at this late stage we stand ready to consider any offer the minister tables – which, if credible, could mean the strike action being suspended – and we urge him to do so.

“We say to him, ‘Put an offer on the table today, a credible one that truly demonstrates you are serious about addressing junior doctors losing more than 26% of their pay in real terms. An offer which can form the basis of negotiation and lead to the suspension of next week’s action’.

“It is not too late to avert four days of strike action, but the onus is on Mr Barclay to do more than write letters and talk about a desire to ‘rapidly’ end this dispute.

“So far that offer is not forthcoming; the clock is ticking, Mr Barclay. We are ready to get round the table, so make a credible offer to start negotiations and stop next week’s strikes.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Four days of strikes by junior doctors will risk patient safety and cause further disruption and postponed treatments.

“The BMA’s demand for a 35% pay rise is unreasonable and unaffordable. We urge them to come to the table with a realistic approach so we can find a way forward, as we have done with other health unions, which balances fairly rewarding junior doctors for their hard work with meeting the Government’s ambition to halve inflation.

“We are working with NHS England to put in place contingency plans to protect patient safety. The NHS will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.”