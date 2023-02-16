A Border Force officer (Steve Parsons/PA)
16 February 2023

Border Force workers to stage strike in pay dispute

By The Newsroom
16 February 2023

Border Force workers will stage a fresh strike on Friday as part of the increasingly bitter dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions in the civil service.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in Dover and French ports including Calais will walk out from tomorrow and over the weekend.

The union claimed inexperienced staff were being brought in to cover for striking Border Force workers.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Ministers say their priority is security – it obviously isn’t.

“They say they have no money to give our hard-working members a fair pay rise, but then find money to pay non-striking workers a healthy bonus, to pay for their transport across the country and to pay for four nights’ hotel accommodation.

“If ministers were serious about security, they would resolve this dispute immediately by putting money on the table to ensure fully-trained, experienced professionals are guarding our borders.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news

Police officer cleared of charges of raping woman and child

news