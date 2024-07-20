Botched DIY jobs ‘leave homeowners forking out £329 on average’

Botched DIY jobs, some of which have been inspired by TV shows, are costing homeowners more than £300 to fix on average, according to a survey.

Two fifths (38%) of homeowners have been so inspired by TV programmes that they have taken on a home maintenance project themselves, the research commissioned by home assistance provider HomeServe found.

Adults aged 34 and under are the most likely to be inspired by makeovers on screen, with nearly two thirds (64%) having tried their hand at maintenance tasks.

But experts are warning that attempting home maintenance without being fully prepared or skilled can incur a financial impact.

The research found that attempting home maintenance, whilst not being fully prepared, has led to a fifth (20%) of DIY enthusiasts having to fork out the sum of £329 on average to remedy the problem.

Often TV shows make the job look easier than it is and can lead to costly errors

Half of homeowners (50%) said they would want more information on how to upskill before attempting future projects.

Chris Houghton, HomeServe engineer, said: “It’s no surprise that home renovation programmes are so popular, given that we spend so much time in our own home and wanting it to look its best.

“We want to encourage the nation to tackle common fixes around the home efficiently and safely as well as upgrading their homes, but often TV shows make the job look easier than it is and can lead to costly errors.”

HomeServe has a “knowledge hub” on its website with guides on home maintenance tasks.

Mr Houghton added: “It’s always important to consult a professional if in doubt, to avoid causing additional damage or incur a cost.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 homeowners across the UK in July for the research.

There could also be safety issues around attempting some home maintenance work.

David Powell, an electrical installation safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “Undertaking any electrical work yourself can have unforeseen consequences, including leaving you and the household exposed to electric shock, burns, or even fire.”

He said some areas of the home are also required by law to meet building regulations and poorly undertaken work could result in a fine or being forced to undo the work.

Electrical Safety First has a “find an electrician” tool on its website at www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/find-an-electrician.