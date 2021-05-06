Britain set for best growth since Second World War, says Bank of England

The Bank of England has forecast the economy will grow this year at its fastest pace since the Second World War as Britain’s vaccine-fuelled recovery picks up pace.

The Bank predicts gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – will rebound by 7.25% in 2021 up from its previous prediction of 5% and the best year of growth since official records began in 1948.

It comes after the pandemic saw the UK suffer the biggest drop in output for 300 years in 2020, when it plummeted by 9.8%.

But the Bank’s quarterly set of forecasts showed it downgraded its growth outlook for 2022, to 5.75% from 7.25%.

The rosier view for the economy this year came as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold interest rates at 0.1%.

The Bank kept its quantitative easing programme on hold at £895 billion, although one member of the MPC voted to reduce it by £50 billion given the brighter recovery prospects.

It revealed it was slowing the pace of QE but stressed this was not as a result of the growth upgrades.

In minutes of the latest decision, the Bank said the third lockdown is set to see GDP fall by around 1.5% between January and March – far better than the 4.25% drop first feared.

It also sharply cut its forecasts for unemployment over the year, now predicting that the jobless rate will peak at 5.5% down from 7.75% previously.

The Bank said: “New Covid cases in the United Kingdom have continued to fall, the vaccination program is proceeding apace, and restrictions on economic activity are easing.”

GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-Covid levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity

It now sees growth reaching pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021, having previously said it would not recover until the beginning of 2022.

The Bank added: “GDP is expected to rise sharply in 2021 second quarter, although activity in that quarter is likely to remain on average around 5% below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-Covid levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity.”

But it warned over “downside risks to the economic outlook” from a potential resurgence of Covid-19 and the possibility that new variants may be resistant to the vaccine.

The rebound will also begin to pare back after 2021, as the boost from pent-up consumer demand fades, while there will be some long-term scarring from the pandemic equivalent to around 1.25% of GDP.

Inflation will surge this year to 2.4% in the final three months, largely due to energy prices, but the spike will only be temporary and should return to around 2% in the medium term, according to the Bank.

The report showed forecasts were based on rates rising by the second quarter of 2023, but no hike is expected soon.