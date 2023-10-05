05 October 2023

British Airways pilots to vote on pay offer after ‘agreement in principle’

By The Newsroom
British Airways has reached a deal in principle for pay increases for its pilots for the next few years.

The airline announced “an agreement in principle” for the pay award from 2023-27.

A spokesperson said: “The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) will now ballot its members on the agreement in principle.

“The pay offer builds on a number of pay and reward changes made in 2022 to support colleagues throughout the business at a time of ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”

