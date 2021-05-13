British Airways trials ‘game-changer’ 25-second coronavirus test
British Airways will be the world’s first airline to trial a coronavirus test which produces results within 25 seconds.
The carrier said it will invite flight and cabin crew to take a Pelican Covid-19 antigen test from medical tech company Canary Global.
Results will be compared against their standard test results.
British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the airline is “committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again”.
He went on: “We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”