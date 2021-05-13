British Airways trials ‘game-changer’ 25-second coronavirus test

British Airways planes
British Airways planes (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
10:40am, Thu 13 May 2021


British Airways will be the world’s first airline to trial a coronavirus test which produces results within 25 seconds.

The carrier said it will invite flight and cabin crew to take a Pelican Covid-19 antigen test from medical tech company Canary Global.

Results will be compared against their standard test results.

We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the airline is “committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again”.

He went on: “We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”

