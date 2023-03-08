British Gas ramps up solar panel and home checks plans

The UK’s biggest energy supplier will start to help its customers to get new solar panels on their homes and offer consultations on how people can reduce their bills and carbon footprints.

British Gas said it would be offering customers free home consultations for solar panels and also give them advice on installing batteries in their properties to capture excess solar power when they are not using it.

The survey will give customers an estimated cost, and tell them how much money they could save and what their options are for installations. The business will also do installations within two to four days.

The supplier will also offer a chance to get a “health check” on a home. The 90-minute process will show households how they can reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

We want to do all we can to make greener home solutions more affordable and accessible so that no one is left behind

It will look at how efficient their radiators are, and use heat cameras to figure out where a house is leaking. Customers will be given both big and small advice on the changes they can make.

British Gas managing director of net zero Andrew Middleton said: “We are on a mission to help consumers lower their household energy bills, whilst at the same time reducing their carbon emissions.

“We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending currently but want to make sure the right products are there for those who can make these changes – and we want to do all we can to make greener home solutions more affordable and accessible so that no one is left behind.

“With the UK’s largest network of energy experts, we are uniquely placed to guide customers and equip them with actionable insights on how to manage energy consumption.

“Our trusted engineers are already giving our customers energy efficiency advice at every appointment and have installed over 8,000 electric car charging points and over 2,300 heat pumps.

“Our expert teams have helped improve the insulation of millions of properties and support solar panel installations around the country each day.”