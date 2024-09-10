Call for rules to accredit all heat pump installers to boost consumer confidence

Heat pump installers should have to gain mandatory accreditation to ensure quality and boost consumer confidence in the new tech, industry experts have urged.

A coalition of heating and energy organisations, charities and policy experts are calling for the mandatory accreditation of all heat pump installers across the UK, amid concerns that households are unsure about low-carbon home heating and contractors to install it.

The call comes amid a push to increase the adoption of low-carbon heat pumps to replace oil and gas boilers, to shift household heating away from fossil fuels and meet climate targets.

The Heating Trades Network UK of heat pump companies, fuel poverty campaigners National Energy Action, the MCS Foundation which oversees standards for renewable energy and think tank Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) have joined the call for mandatory accreditation.

They point to research by Which? that found 42% of consumers found it hard to know what experience or qualifications to look for in a trader in home improvements and 55% said they find it hard to trust trader information, causing anxiety for households looking to do home upgrades.

Proper accreditation means people are getting unbiased advice that they and their neighbours can trust

The organisations backing the mandatory accreditation say it would equip installers to deliver accurate information and address consumer concerns, building trust with householders and reassuring them about the quality and reliability of green heating systems.

They are calling on the Government to bring in mandatory accreditation for all heat pump installers across the UK via an independent certification body, which they are committed to working to develop.

Louise Howlett, of R A Heating and a member of the Heating Trades Network UK, said: “As heat pump installers, we work with people in their homes every day.

“The same problem comes up all the time: people feel uncertain when it comes to making choices for the future of energy in their homes.

“Well-informed, accredited installers can fix that if they are empowered to do so,” she said.

“Proper accreditation means people are getting unbiased advice that they and their neighbours can trust; it’s at the heart of consumer confidence and helping people make informed choices that will ultimately help their pocket.”

Jess Ralston, head of energy at ECIU, said North Sea oil and gas were in “inevitable” decline, and households shifting from boilers to electric heat pumps, which will increasingly run off British electricity from offshore wind farms, were helping with energy independence from imported fossil fuels.

“Building up supply chains and investing in the nascent heat pump industry to create trust between manufacturers, installers and customers is essential if we move at the pace required to get off gas and shield ourselves from a future crisis.

“Appropriately high standards are a key plank of this trust,” she said.

As heat pump installers increase rapidly, accreditation must be affordable yet firmly enforced to protect both installers and customers

Maya Fitchett, policy analyst at National Energy Action (NEA) said “consistent accreditation standards” were needed to boost confidence in low-carbon heating technologies.

“It’s vital that low-income and vulnerable households receive accurate advice on the suitability of installations and receive ongoing support to operate their systems efficiently.

“As heat pump installers increase rapidly, accreditation must be affordable yet firmly enforced to protect both installers and customers,” she said.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “While installers must be accredited to fit a heat pump under all government-funded schemes, we are working with industry to raise standards and improve consumer confidence.

“Through our Warms Homes Plan, we will set out a range of measures to support carbon heating, including heat pumps.”