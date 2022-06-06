06 June 2022

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

By The Newsroom
06 June 2022

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show.

Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year.

It was the second lowest number of new cars registered in May since 1992.

Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry.

The SMMT attributed the decline to shortages of components which are reducing vehicle availability “despite demand”.

