Carpetright: List of 19 stores rescued by Bensons for Beds

07 August 2024

Bensons for Beds has bought 19 former Carpetright stores in a rescue deal.

It comes weeks after the UK’s largest carpet retailer tumbled into administration.

Shortly after hiring administrators, Carpetright sold its brand, 54 shops and two warehouses to rival Tapi.

However, Bensons for Beds has now said it will save 19 of the more than 200 remaining stores Carpetright confirmed would shut their doors for good.

The bed retailer has purchased stores in the following locations:

– Aberdeen– Ashton-under-Lyne– Belfast– Bath– Canterbury– Edmonton, London– Eastbourne– Exeter– Gillingham– Irvine– Kettering– Old Kent Road, London– Oldbury, Birmingham– Portsmouth– Salisbury– Slough– Solihull– Sutton, London– Torquay

